Singh defends NDP carbon price position — without directly supporting a consumer levy

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh insists his party's position on carbon pricing remains unchanged, although he won't say whether he supports making Canadians pay it on consumer items like gasoline. Singh rises during question period in Ottawa, Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 3:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal leader of the New Democrats is insisting his party’s position on carbon pricing remains unchanged.

But Jagmeet Singh is refusing to say explicitly whether he supports Canadians having to pay it on consumer items like gasoline. 

Singh met with reporters today for the first time since a speech last week created confusion about the NDP position on the federal consumer levy on fuel. 

In it, Singh sang the praises of “affordable, low-carbon options” and vowed to “not punish people” who can’t change how they heat their homes or get to work. 

He later said he was trying to emphasize initiatives with the most impact, such as methane regulations or a carbon price on industrial emitters. 

Singh added that he doesn’t want working Canadians to feel like they’re shouldering the burden.

The apparent shift in tone even seemed to flummox Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who last week admitted he doesn’t understand the NDP’s position.

Trudeau noted that Singh is facing “political pressure” from conservative premiers and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who want to scrap the policy. 

The NDP later released a statement insisting it supports the “consumer carbon price.” 

But when asked today to clarify, Singh would only say the the party’s voting record makes clear that it supports “a price on pollution.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

1h ago

'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it
'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it

Fix it, or nix it? That's the question Toronto city council will debate this week as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the disastrous spring rollout of the Vacant Home Tax. The tax was...

2h ago

Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square
Crews douse fire on 12th floor of apartment at Maple Leaf Square

Toronto Fire crews doused a blaze on the 12th floor of a highrise in Maple Leaf Square on Monday afternoon that closed roads in the area. No injuries were reported. Crews rushed to 14 York St. at...

1h ago

TTC union takes 'first step towards strike action' in negotiations with transit agency
TTC union takes 'first step towards strike action' in negotiations with transit agency

The union that represents nearly 12,000 operating and maintenance staff at the TTC say they have taken the first step towards strike action amid negotiations with the transit agency. The Amalgamated...

16m ago

