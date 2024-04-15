S&P/TSX composite weighed down by energy in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 11:27 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.26 points at 21,833.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.25 points at 38,046.49. The S&P 500 index was up 2.58 points at 5,125.99,while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.13 points at 16,148.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.65 cents US compared with 72.64 cents on Friday. 

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.02 at US$84.64 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$11.70 at US$2,362.40 an ounceand the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

41m ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

1h ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

1h ago

Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup
Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup

Four Canadian hockey teams will compete for the Stanley Cup this season, and with a lot on the line for each one, fans from across the country are weighing in on who they most want to bring home this summer. The...

39m ago

