S&P/TSX composite weighed down by energy in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.26 points at 21,833.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.25 points at 38,046.49. The S&P 500 index was up 2.58 points at 5,125.99,while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.13 points at 16,148.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.65 cents US compared with 72.64 cents on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.02 at US$84.64 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$11.70 at US$2,362.40 an ounceand the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press