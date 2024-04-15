Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 0.7% in February at $71.6B

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.7 per cent to $71.6 billion in February, helped by higher sales of petroleum and coal. A general view of production along the Honda CRV production line is shown during a tour of the Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont., Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 9:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.7 per cent to $71.6 billion in February, helped by higher sales of petroleum and coal.

The agency says manufacturing sales were up in 13 of the 21 subsectors it tracks as petroleum and coal sales rose 4.3 per cent to $8.7 billion, helped by higher prices and to a lesser extent, volumes. Sales of electrical equipment, appliance and component products rose 12.6 per cent to a record $1.5 billion in February.

Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 0.1 per cent in February.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada said wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, were essentially unchanged in February at $82.2 billion.

The result came as sales increased in four of the seven subsectors with the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector up 1.1 per cent at $17.6 billion in February, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector fell 1.3 per cent to $14.6 billion.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.2 per cent in February. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

