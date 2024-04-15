The trial of a former Syrian general over alleged role in war crimes starts in Stockholm

General view of the Stockholm District Court ahead of the main hearing against the former Syrian brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, who stands accused of aiding and abetting war crimes in Syria in 2012, and whose trial starts today, Monday April 15, 2024 (Oscar Olsson/TT News Agency via AP) TT NYHETSBYRAN

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 5:04 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 5:12 am.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The trial of a former Syrian army general over his alleged role in war crimes committed in his home country started at a Stockholm court Monday.

Brig. Gen Mohammed Hamo, who is currently residing in Sweden, is charged with aiding and abetting crimes violating international law, described by the prosecution as “a serious crime” when he was charged in February.

The Associated Press obtained Hamo’s accusation sheet in which the prosecutor claims the 65-year-old — who was a brigadier general in the Syrian army between January 2012 and July 2012 — has participated in the warfare that “systematically included attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction, caution and proportionality,” adding that the attacks were “indiscriminate.”

The prosecutor also said Hamo worked in the Syrian army’s 11th division and he was vital in making “strategic decisions and (implementing) military operations.”

Little is known about Hamo. He defected from the Syrian army in July 2012 and joined those fighting to remove President Bashar Assad from power. Syrian opposition activists say he was involved in the fighting in the once rebel-held neighborhood of Baba Amr in Homs city, Syria’s third largest.

He lived in central Sweden until he was arrested over his supposed participation in war crimes on December 7, 2021. A court at the time released him two days later, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to keep him incarcerated. He has since been free.

Hamo’s defense lawyer, Mari Kilman, said her client maintained his innocence.

The unrest in Syria between Assad’s regime and opposition groups began in March 2011 and later exploded into a civil war that killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

The trial at the Stockholm District Court is planned to last 18 days with the last court session on May 21. No date for a verdict was announced.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

11h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m. Fire crews say they...

10m ago

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan,...

1h ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist, a man believed...

9h ago

