Three arrested in mischief investigation in relation to protest at Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto police badge on officer shoulder with cruiser.
Toronto police badge on officer shoulder with cruiser. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 15, 2024 9:13 pm.

Toronto police have charged three people in a mischief investigation stemming from a protest that occurred in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West in January.

Investigators allege on Jan. 31, several people unlawfully gained access to a private business in the Yonge and Eglinton Area.

The accused alleged protested inside the business and obstructed the operation of the business and failed to leave when directed.

On April 13, Helene Furlotte-Boise, 37, of Toronto was arrested and is facing five charges including forcible entry, mischief to property and member of an unlawful assembly.

Two days later, on April 15, Anna Lippman, 33, and Desmond Cole, 41, both of Toronto, surrender to police. Lippman is facing multiple charges including forcible entry, mischief to property and member of an unlawful assembly.

Cole has been charged with mischief to property, member of an unlawful assembly and fail to leave premises when directed.

They are expected to appear in court in May.

