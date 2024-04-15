Toronto native takes her dancing talents to Glasgow.

Shannon Anderson while competing at 2024 World Irish Dance Championships in Glasgow
Anderson finished 37th in Ladies 23+ Competition.

By Simon Bennett

Posted April 15, 2024 6:55 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 6:56 am.

Shannon Anderson just returned competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

She also balances her full-time teaching job while training younger dancers at her family’s studio in Bloor West Village.

Top Stories

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan,...

3h ago

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

12h ago

Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March
Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March

A man is wanted following an alleged unprovoked assault on a TTC bus near Pioneer Village station last month, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Northwest Gate area...

1h ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

updated

48m ago

