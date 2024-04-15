Toronto native takes her dancing talents to Glasgow.
Posted April 15, 2024 6:55 am.
Last Updated April 15, 2024 6:56 am.
Shannon Anderson just returned competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.
She also balances her full-time teaching job while training younger dancers at her family’s studio in Bloor West Village.
