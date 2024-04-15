Man wanted in random TTC bus assault from late March

A man is wanted following an alleged unprovoked assault on a TTC bus near Pioneer Village station last month, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Northwest Gate area on March 22 for reports of an assault.

Police said a man boarded a TTC bus and randomly assaulted the victim, who sustained minor injuries.

The male suspect fled the area.

The man is described as approximately 30 years old, five feet tall, with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a white and gray scarf.

The suspect’s photo has been released.