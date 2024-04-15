US citizen arrested in Moscow on drug charges appears in court

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 1:13 pm.

MOSCOW (AP) — A U.S. citizen arrested on drug charges in Moscow amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions over Ukraine appeared in court on Monday.

Robert Woodland Romanov is facing charges of trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs as part of an organized group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was remanded into custody in January, and the trial began in the Ostankino District Court in late March. A new court hearing is scheduled for next week.

In January, the U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports of the recent detention of a U.S. citizen and noted that it “has no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” but refrained from further comment, citing privacy considerations. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a similar statement at the time.

Russian media noted that the name of the accused matches that of a U.S. citizen interviewed by the popular daily Komsomolskaya Pravda in 2020.

In the interview, the man said that he was born in the Perm region in the Ural Mountains in 1991 and was adopted by an American couple when he was two. He said that he traveled to Russia to find his Russian mother and eventually met her in a TV show in Moscow.

The man told Komsomolskaya Pravda that he liked living in Russia and decided to move there. The newspaper reported that he settled in the town of Dolgoprudny just outside Moscow and was working as an English teacher at a local school.

Arrests of Americans in Russia have become increasingly common as relations between Moscow and Washington sink to Cold War lows. Washington accuses Moscow of targeting its citizens and using them as political bargaining chips, but Russian officials insist they all broke the law.

Some have been exchanged for Russians held in the U.S., while for others, the prospects of being released in a swap are less clear.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

37m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

3h ago

