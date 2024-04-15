Woman to trauma centre following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
Posted April 15, 2024 12:31 pm.
Last Updated April 15, 2024 12:58 pm.
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.
Officers were called to the Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive area just before noon on Monday.
Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash, and a woman in her 30s suffered serious leg injuries. She was transported to a hospital in Toronto.
The other driver was not injured, police said.