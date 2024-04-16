Armenia insists top UN court has jurisdiction to hear case accusing Azerbaijan of racial hatred

FILE - Preliminary hearings opened in a case in which Armenia is asking judges at the United Nations' top court to order Azerbaijan to protect the rights of ethnic Armenians from the Nagorno-Karabakh region that was reclaimed last month by Azerbaijan, at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Lawyers for Azerbaijan on Monday urged the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that judges do not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 7:42 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armenia insisted Tuesday that the top United Nations court has jurisdiction to hear its case accusing Azerbaijan of breaching an international convention that aims to stamp out racial discrimination.

At a preliminary hearing Monday, Azerbaijan had urged the International Court of Justice to toss out for lack of jurisdiction the case Armenia filed in 2021 that accuses Azerbaijan of a “state-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred” that has led to “systemic discrimination, mass killings, torture and other abuse.”

The legal dispute stems from long-standing tensions that erupted into a 2020 war over Nagorno-Karabakh that left more than 6,600 people dead. The region is within Azerbaijan, but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Azerbaijan argued that Armenia could not bring the dispute to court because the two countries had not first engaged in serious negotiations to settle their differences. The country’s lawyers also told judges that most of the allegations in Armenia’s case fall outside the scope of the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Racial Discrimination.

But the leader of Armenia’s legal team at the world court, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, rejected both arguments, telling judges that “neither of Azerbaijan’s objections stands up to even cursory scrutiny.”

Another lawyer on Armenia’s team, Alison Macdonald, told judges that all of Armenia’s allegations of violence by Azerbaijanis “are at the very least capable of constituting racial discrimination” under the convention.

“Indeed, if proven, it is hard to imagine more flagrant breaches of the convention and of the values which it enshrines. So Armenia respectfully submits that these claims can and must proceed to the merits,” she added.

No date has been set for judges to rule on jurisdiction. If the case goes ahead, it will likely take years to resolve. Azerbaijan also has filed a case accusing Armenia of breaching the same racial discrimination convention. Hearings on Armenia’s challenge to the court’s jurisdiction in that case will be held next week.

The 2020 conflict ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement that granted Azerbaijan control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as some adjacent territories.

The conflict flared again last year when Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh that resulted in the vast majority of the region’s 120,000 residents fleeing.

Kirakosyan called the campaign “an unprovoked attack, killing hundreds and forcing over 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee their ancestral homes. To this day, almost 200 remain missing and their families suffer without knowing the fate of their loved ones.”

In December, the two sides agreed to begin negotiations on a peace treaty. However, many residents of Armenia’s border regions have resisted the demarcation effort, seeing it as Azerbaijan encroaching on areas they consider their own.

Armenia’s prime minister said last month that the Caucasus nation needs to define its border with Azerbaijan quickly to avoid a new round of hostilities.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union...

updated

51m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per...

breaking

23m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

52m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union...

updated

51m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per...

breaking

23m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

14h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

14h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

18h ago

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.
More Videos