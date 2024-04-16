All eyes on Leafs’ Auston Matthews as he goes for 70 in Florida

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews skates before NHL hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 16, 2024 8:58 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 8:59 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will make history if he scores his 70th goal of the season tonight against the Florida Panthers.

The 26-year-old star would join an elite company, becoming the ninth player to reach the 70-goal club. The other players to do it include Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Phil Esposito, Jari Kurri, Mario Lemieux, Bernie Nicholls, Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne.

Mogilny and Selanne were the last players to do it during the 1992-93 season. Mogilny finished with 76 goals in 77 games with the Buffalo Sabres, while Selanne also scored 76 goals in 84 games as a rookie with the Winnipeg Jets.

Gretzky scored over 70 goals on four different occasions, including a 92-goal season with the Edmonton Oilers in 1981-82. Hull also scored over 70 goals three times, including a career-high 86 goals with the St. Louis Blues in 1990-91.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates. (CP)

Matthews would become the first player in Maple Leafs history to score 70 goals. He passed Rick Vaive (previously 54) for the most goals scored in a season by a Maple Leaf in 2021-22, finishing with 60 goals in 73 games.

Oilers star Connor McDavid reached his own personal milestone on Monday night by joining the 100-assist club. The Oilers captain is just the fourth player in NHL history to hit the 100-assist milestone behind Gretzky (11 times), Lemieux and Bobby Orr, and the first since 1990-1991.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers would need to beat the Maple Leafs and have the Boston Bruins lose to the Ottawa Senators to clinch first place in the Atlantic Division. Should that happen, the Leafs would face the Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union...

updated

48m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per...

breaking

20m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

49m ago

