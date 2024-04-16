B.C. construction sector seeks support as workers shortage, late payments persist

Workers are seen on a condo tower under construction in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. British Columbia's construction industry says its workforce numbers have improved in recent years, but labour shortages persist and are putting "extreme pressures" on employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2024 12:56 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 1:12 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s construction industry says its workforce numbers have improved in recent years, but labour shortages persist and are putting “extreme pressures” on employers.

The BC Construction Association says the shortage of qualified workers has pushed the average annual wage in the sector to just short of $75,000, up 21 per cent in the last five years.

The association says the average entry-level wage for construction workers is now at more than $22 an hour, 25 per cent above minimum wage in the province.

Association president Chris Atchison says in a statement that labour levels have improved, with a projected deficit of 6,600 skilled workers in B.C. by 2033, compared to  the forecasted need of 26,100 by 2023 estimated a decade ago. 

Atchison says the industry still saw the number of trades workers drop by 7 per cent over the last five years to 167,300, and the average construction company in the province has seen its size contract by 15 per cent during that time. 

The association says construction companies also face persistent uncertainty when it comes to getting paid for their work, with contractors possibly having to “wait months for payment.”

“They experience significant financial risk and take on the increased cost of debt, which can put them in danger of bankruptcy,” the association statement says. “They are put in the position of ‘financing’ construction projects, including the housing B.C. desperately needs.”

Atchison says the group is urging B.C. Premier David Eby to enact prompt-payment legislation to provide relief to the industry, which is responsible for 229,100 employees and $27 billion — or 10.3 per cent — of the province’s GDP. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport
Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, resulting in some travel delays at Toronto Pearson airport. Teamsters...

26m ago

Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night

Tim Hortons executives and chefs have collectively eaten thousands of flatbread pizzas over the last several years. There were versions that were spicy, others that begged for flavoured oil to be added...

5h ago

Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose
Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March than in February, boosted by higher gasoline prices. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per cent compared...

2h ago

Top Stories

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport
Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, resulting in some travel delays at Toronto Pearson airport. Teamsters...

26m ago

Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night

Tim Hortons executives and chefs have collectively eaten thousands of flatbread pizzas over the last several years. There were versions that were spicy, others that begged for flavoured oil to be added...

5h ago

Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose
Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March than in February, boosted by higher gasoline prices. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per cent compared...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

16h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

19h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

19h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

23h ago

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

More Videos