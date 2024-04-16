Budget 2024: Ottawa offers up to $5B in loan guarantees for Indigenous communities

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 4:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is offering up to $5 billion in loan guarantees for Indigenous communities to invest in natural resource and energy projects.

The Indigenous loan guarantee teased last fall and detailed in today’s budget is sector-agnostic, meaning communities can decide which projects to invest in without government parameters.

First Nations business leaders have long called for the program to allow for investments in oil and gas projects, in an effort to exercise their self-determination.

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition anticipates Indigenous participation in the natural resource and energy sector could reach $525 billion in capital investments over the next 10 years.

But the Indian Act that governs First Nations doesn’t allow them to put up their land as collateral, making financing projects more challenging.

Ottawa says Indigenous communities need access to fair and affordable capital to fully benefit from those opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

32m ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

1h ago

Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'
Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'

The federal government says it plans to explore new measures to expand access to "alternative financing products, like halal mortgages.” According to the federal budget, the Liberal government has...

24m ago

Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget

OTTAWA — With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, here's a look at some of the winners and losers: Winner: Small businesses Carbon tax rebates for small businesses...

5m ago

