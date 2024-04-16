CAE signs deal with Nav Canada to help train air traffic controllers amid shortage

<p>The CAE logo is seen in front of the aeropspace company’s plant, Thursday, July 21, 2022  in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2024 7:54 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 8:26 am.

MONTREAL — Flight simulator maker CAE Inc. says it has signed an agreement with Nav Canada to help train flight service specialists and air traffic controllers beginning this fall.

CAE instructors will use Nav Canada’s training curriculum and courseware as it conducts initial training at its new Air Traffic Services Training Centre on CAE’s campus in Montreal.

The two organizations say the partnership will provide additional training capacity while Nav Canada, which has previously acknowledged flight delays stemming in part to a lack of air traffic controllers, continues to deliver existing training programs across the country.

In July, the International Air Transport Association called out air traffic control organizations in North America, which include Nav Canada, for staffing shortages that “continue to produce unacceptable delays and disruptions.”

CAE president and CEO Marc Parent says the company has an extensive background in advanced training delivery and modern learning sciences, noting the “challenges posed by the increased demand for highly skilled people throughout the aviation sector.”

Nav Canada says it plans to recruit more than 500 additional students by 2028 who will be trained by CAE.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 2024041608040-661e6861aca545ca19b74234jpeg.jpg, Caption:

The CAE logo is seen in front of the aeropspace company’s plant, Thursday, July 21, 2022  in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union...

updated

51m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per...

breaking

23m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

52m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union...

updated

51m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per...

breaking

23m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

14h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

14h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

18h ago

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.
More Videos