Bassitt, Blue Jays pitchers carry club to victory over Yankees as offense continues to struggle

Chris Bassitt recorded a quality start, and Toronto Blue Jays relievers did the rest as the club held on to beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on Monday night despite yet another lacklustre team effort at the plate.

Bassitt (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, scattering four hits while allowing only one run and striking out five. He walked two on 97 pitches.

The veteran starter was terrific against New York’s middle of the lineup, a fearful duo consisting of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. They combined to go 0-for-6 on the night with a walk and two strikeouts.

“He just made big pitch after big pitch,” said manager John Schneider. “Just kind of what he does.”

The Hound ????s Home@C_Bass419 has a 2.71 ERA in 19 starts at home as a Blue Jay ???? pic.twitter.com/65Ndx0ZgiM — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2024

Relievers Tim Mayza, Chad Green, and Yimi Garcia all pitched clean innings en route to Garcia’s second save of the new campaign.

Blue Jays hitters combined for eight walks as Yankees starter Luis Gil struggled with his control. The 25-year-old walked seven hitters, including a bases-loaded free pass to Isiah Kiner-Falefa that got Toronto on the board early. Gil struck out six.

Jays lineup still looking for answers

Catcher Alejandro Kirk was the only player to finish with a multi-hit night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. Infielder Cavan Biggio doubled off Gil in the third inning, while Bo Bichette added an infield single. That was it for Toronto hitters, a group that has yet to find its footing at the plate following a pedestrian 2022-23 season offensively.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho are among a slate of hitters hitting below .200 to begin the year. Kiermaier has gone 6-for-42 through Monday with 17 strikeouts, while Varsho is 9-for-48 with 13 strikeouts.

Guerrero has gone 3-for-23 in the past week despite walking more (4) than he’s struck out (3). Toronto hitters rank 26th in the majors in home runs (14) and 23rd in hits (126). A bright spot is the walks, as Jays hitters are now fifth league-wide entering Tuesday’s game.

On Monday, the club activated catcher Danny Jansen from the injured list, which could help stabilize Toronto’s lineup. The 29-year-old, who hit a career-high 17 home runs last year, missed the start of the new season with a finger fracture suffered in the spring. Jansen is expected to make his 2024 debut on Tuesday.

Toronto will look to make it four straight wins as they hand the ball to left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who will counter against fellow southpaw Carlos Rodon. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet.