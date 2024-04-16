Bassitt, Blue Jays pitchers carry club to victory over Yankees as offense continues to struggle

Chris Bassitt
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt throws the ball during first inning MLB baseball action against the New York Yankees in Toronto on Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 16, 2024 5:25 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 6:06 am.

Chris Bassitt recorded a quality start, and Toronto Blue Jays relievers did the rest as the club held on to beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on Monday night despite yet another lacklustre team effort at the plate.

Bassitt (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, scattering four hits while allowing only one run and striking out five. He walked two on 97 pitches.

The veteran starter was terrific against New York’s middle of the lineup, a fearful duo consisting of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. They combined to go 0-for-6 on the night with a walk and two strikeouts.

“He just made big pitch after big pitch,” said manager John Schneider. “Just kind of what he does.”

Relievers Tim Mayza, Chad Green, and Yimi Garcia all pitched clean innings en route to Garcia’s second save of the new campaign.

Blue Jays hitters combined for eight walks as Yankees starter Luis Gil struggled with his control. The 25-year-old walked seven hitters, including a bases-loaded free pass to Isiah Kiner-Falefa that got Toronto on the board early. Gil struck out six.

Jays lineup still looking for answers

Catcher Alejandro Kirk was the only player to finish with a multi-hit night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. Infielder Cavan Biggio doubled off Gil in the third inning, while Bo Bichette added an infield single. That was it for Toronto hitters, a group that has yet to find its footing at the plate following a pedestrian 2022-23 season offensively.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho are among a slate of hitters hitting below .200 to begin the year. Kiermaier has gone 6-for-42 through Monday with 17 strikeouts, while Varsho is 9-for-48 with 13 strikeouts.

Guerrero has gone 3-for-23 in the past week despite walking more (4) than he’s struck out (3). Toronto hitters rank 26th in the majors in home runs (14) and 23rd in hits (126). A bright spot is the walks, as Jays hitters are now fifth league-wide entering Tuesday’s game.

On Monday, the club activated catcher Danny Jansen from the injured list, which could help stabilize Toronto’s lineup. The 29-year-old, who hit a career-high 17 home runs last year, missed the start of the new season with a finger fracture suffered in the spring. Jansen is expected to make his 2024 debut on Tuesday.

Toronto will look to make it four straight wins as they hand the ball to left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who will counter against fellow southpaw Carlos Rodon. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet.

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

12h ago

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers say they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union 647...

6h ago

Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

11h ago

Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says
Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes. Finance Minister...

17h ago

