Garland defends Biden’s mental fitness and says he has ‘complete confidence’ in him

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies budget hearing on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has shown no signs of cognitive impairment while defending Biden’s ability to serve as commander in chief.

Garland, appearing before a House committee overseeing funding for the Justice Department, was answering questions on the report from special counsel Robert Hur about Biden’s handling of classified material. Hur’s report concluded in no criminal charges yet made some observations about Biden’s mental state that infuriated the Democratic president and his aides.

The attorney general, while stressing that he was not commenting on the specifics of Hur’s analysis, said that based on his own observations while interacting with Biden, he has “complete confidence in the president” when it comes to questions about his mental fitness.

“I have seen the president effectively guide the members of the department, of his Cabinet, and his military,” Garland said in response to questions from Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va. The attorney general added: “The president has no impairment.”

As Cline prodded him further, Garland stressed again: “I have complete confidence in the president, and I reject your characterization.”

Hur said in his report, released in February, that prosecutors would likely not be able to prove a criminal case against Biden beyond a reasonable doubt when it came to the president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. In one line from the report, Hur found that Biden would “likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden angrily insisted in response that his memory is fine, and he was especially infuriated about Hur’s mention of him apparently being confused over the timing of the death of his son Beau in 2015.

Garland was appearing before the House committee to testify on the Justice Department’s budget request.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

3m ago

3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW
3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW

Toronto police say three carjacking suspects showed an "absolute disregard for the lives" of officers when they allegedly smashed into police vehicles while attempting to evade arrest in the Islington...

46m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

1h ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

2h ago

Top Stories

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

3m ago

3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW
3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW

Toronto police say three carjacking suspects showed an "absolute disregard for the lives" of officers when they allegedly smashed into police vehicles while attempting to evade arrest in the Islington...

46m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

1h ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

2h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

17h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

20h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

21h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

More Videos