Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police shoulder patch
File photo of a Peel Regional Police shoulder patch.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 16, 2024 3:04 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 3:12 pm.

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The arrests come a year after the alleged theft, which occurred the evening of April 17, 2023. At the time, police said a cargo container holding gold and other goods were stolen from the airport.

No suspects have ever been identified.

Police say they will announce the results of Project 24K at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport is often used to transport gold mined in Canada so it can be shipped to customers globally.

Last year, Brinks International sued Air Canada, alleging a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document.

The company alleged Air Canada employees failed to properly examine and authenticate the document shared by an “unidentified individual” during the planned heist.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

