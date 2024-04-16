Here’s a list of March inflation rates for Canadian provinces
Posted April 16, 2024 8:55 am.
Last Updated April 16, 2024 8:56 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3.1 per cent (2.0)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.6 per cent (1.5)
— Nova Scotia: 3.3 per cent (2.8)
— New Brunswick: 2.6 per cent (2.1)
— Quebec: 3.6 per cent (3.3)
— Ontario: 2.6 per cent (2.4)
— Manitoba: 0.8 per cent (0.9)
— Saskatchewan: 1.5 per cent (1.7)
— Alberta: 3.5 per cent (4.2)
— British Columbia: 2.7 per cent (2.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.
The Canadian Press