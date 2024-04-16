How Kansas women’s disappearance on a drive to pick up kids led to 4 arrests in Oklahoma

This booking photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Cora Twombly. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Oklahoma authorities said they arrested and charged four people, including Twombly, with murder and kidnapping over the weekend in connection with the disappearances of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP)

By Sean Murphy And Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 6:58 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 7:13 pm.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A two-week search for two missing Kansas women came to a fatal end last weekend when Oklahoma authorities confirmed the two were dead and announced the arrests of four people who allegedly belonged to an anti-government group that called themselves “God’s Misfits.”

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, disappeared on March 30 while driving to pick up Butler’s two children for a birthday party. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Tuesday that the bodies found in Texas County were those of the two women.

One of the suspects charged in the case is the children’s grandmother, who authorities say was in a bitter custody dispute with Butler. The four face charges including murder and are expected to make their first court appearance Wednesday in Guymon, in the rural Oklahoma panhandle.

Here are some things to know about the case.

WHAT DO AUTHORITIES SAY HAPPENED ?

Investigators have been tight-lipped about the case since the car Kelley and Butler were riding in was found in a rural area of Texas County, which is along the border with Kansas. But arrest affidavits unsealed Monday painted a gruesome picture of the scene.

According to court records, blood was left on the road and Butler’s glasses were found near a broken hammer. A magazine for a pistol was inside Kelley’s purse but authorities disclosed they did not find any firearm.

Evidence suggests the killings were planned, according to the arrest affidavit, which states that Tifany Adams, the grandmother of Butler’s children, had bought pre-paid “burner” cellphones and five stun guns. Her internet searches included inquiring about pain levels using the weapons, according to the affidavits.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced over the weekend that they had found two bodies, more than two weeks after the women disappeared. The state medical examiner’s office has not yet released a report revealing how they were killed.

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS?

Investigators say Butler was involved in a custody fight with Adams and her son and was only allowed supervised visits with the children on Saturday. Kelley was authorized to supervise the visits, according to the affidavits.

Kelley was a pastor’s wife and mother of four. Her husband, Heath Kelley, was the pastor of First Christian Church in Hugoton. In recent months, he had accepted a new job with Willow Christian Church in Indianola, Nebraska, but hadn’t started there yet.

At Willow’s sister congregation, McCook Christian Church, Sunday’s service opened with news of the killings. “We had longed for a different outcome,” a pastor told the congregation during the service, which was posted on Facebook.

Messages left with several members of Butler’s family have not been returned

WHO ARE THE SUSPECTS?

All four suspects are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder. They are being held without bond at the Texas County Jail in Guymon.

In addition to Adams, 54, the others charged are Tad Cullum, 43; Cora Twombly, 44; and her husband Cole Twombly, 50, both of Texhoma, Oklahoma.

Court records on Tuesday did not indicate if any had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. Relatives of Tad Cullum and the Twomblys have not returned phone messages seeking comment. Tifany Adams’ stepmother, Elise Adams, said she had no information on the case.

According to a witness who spoke to OSBI investigators, all four suspects were part of “an anti-government group that had a religious affiliation,” according to the affidavit. OSBI investigators learned the group called themselves “God’s Misfits” and held regular meetings at the home of the Twomblys and another couple.

Tifany Adams, who was involved in the custody dispute with Butler, is the current chair of the Cimarron County Republican Party, according to Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman Nathan Dahm. Cimarron County is the westernmost county at the tip of the Oklahoma Panhandle with a population of fewer than 2,300 people.

Dahm said officials at the state party did not know Adams. He said given how rural the county is, “it could have been three people who showed up at the county convention and elected her.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

All four suspects were scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday in Texas County District Court.

During an initial appearance in Oklahoma, a judge will typically review the formal charges and enter a not guilty plea on behalf of the defendant. The judge also will determine if the defendants have hired an attorney or will have a state-appointed attorney represent them and will schedule another court date for the defendants to appear.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

Sean Murphy And Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

2h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

4h ago

Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains
Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing. "Whether it is to buy existing...

36m ago

Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes
Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes

Plans called for every second UP Express train to run between Union Station and Toronto Pearson airport without stopping at Bloor or Weston.

5m ago

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

2h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

4h ago

Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains
Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing. "Whether it is to buy existing...

36m ago

Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes
Ontario transportation minister orders Metrolinx to scrap UP Express service changes

Plans called for every second UP Express train to run between Union Station and Toronto Pearson airport without stopping at Bloor or Weston.

5m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

5h ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

6h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

22h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.
More Videos