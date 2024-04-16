Indiana sheriff’s deputy dies after coming into contact with power lines at car crash scene

By The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 11:50 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 11:57 am.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis sheriff’s deputy died after he came into contact with downed power lines at the scene of a car crash, police said Tuesday.

Deputy Fred Fislar came into contact with power lines knocked down by the crash after he arrived at the scene just north of Plainfield around 11:50 p.m. Monday, said Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler.

A passing motorist noticed Fislar was down at the crash scene just southwest of Indianapolis and notified dispatchers. Fislar was taken in critical condition to an Indianapolis hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead before 1 a.m. Tuesday despite life-saving measures.

The officer’s body received a police escort Tuesday to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Police said Fislar had been with the department for more than two years. He was married with two young children.

“Our heart is broken for the Fislar family, for our department family and for the community family,” Sadler said. “I hope that everyone will come together and show honor to a true hero of our community.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver injured in the initial crash was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose
Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March than in February, boosted by higher gasoline prices. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per cent compared...

48m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport
Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, resulting in some travel delays at Toronto Pearson airport. Teamsters...

1h ago

Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night

Tim Hortons executives and chefs have collectively eaten thousands of flatbread pizzas over the last several years. There were versions that were spicy, others that begged for flavoured oil to be added...

3h ago

Top Stories

Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose
Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March than in February, boosted by higher gasoline prices. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per cent compared...

48m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport
Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, resulting in some travel delays at Toronto Pearson airport. Teamsters...

1h ago

Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night

Tim Hortons executives and chefs have collectively eaten thousands of flatbread pizzas over the last several years. There were versions that were spicy, others that begged for flavoured oil to be added...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

14h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

17h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

18h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

21h ago

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

More Videos