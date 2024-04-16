International competition for ideas on how to reuse old Montreal Olympic Stadium roof

<p>An aerial view of Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Monday Feb. 5, 2024. Montreal's Olympic Park has launched an international competition to find a second life for its tattered old roof. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 11:56 am.

MONTREAL — The organization that oversees Montreal’s Olympic Stadium is holding an international competition to find a second life for the building’s tattered, old roof.

The Olympic Park has launched a contest on how best to recycle and reuse the materials and components that are set to be dismantled this summer.

Quebecers will be asked to vote for their favourite among eight ideas selected by a jury.

In February, the Quebec government announced a project to replace the stadium’s roof for $870 million over four years.

The new roof will allow the venue to stay open year-round and double the number of annual visitors to the tourist site, which hosted the 1976 Summer Olympics.

People from anywhere in the world have until the end of May to apply to submit their ideas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240416110428-661e99bebfa7705edb5c052cjpeg.jpg, Caption:

