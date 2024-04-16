The Big Story

Could Naheed Nenshi cause an NDP divorce?

Former mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi announced on March 11, 2024, he would be seeking the leadership of the provincial NDP party
Former mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi announced on March 11, 2024, he would be seeking the leadership of the provincial NDP party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 16, 2024 8:05 am.

Former Calgary mayor, Naheed Nenshi, is beloved by many in Alberta. And despite having never really been involved with the party, he might well be the favourite in the race to succeed Rachel Notley as leader of the Alberta NDP.

Graham Thomson is an Alberta-based political analyst. He says the outcome of this current leadership race could determine not just the future of the provincial NDP, but their relationship with the federal party.

“You do have people inside the party saying, ‘it’s time for us to cut ties with the federal NDP,’ and that’s become a bone of contention within the party,” says Thomson.

Nenshi’s campaign poses some fascinating questions for the party, both in Alberta and nationally. Questions that have been bubbling just below the surface for the past couple of elections, and are making insiders wonder about the future of a unified national NDP.

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union
Toronto Pearson airline catering workers' strike begins after rejecting final offer: Union

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, the airline catering company. Teamsters Local Union...

updated

51m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

1h ago

Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gasoline prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per...

breaking

23m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

53m ago

