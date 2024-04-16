New leader of Jesse Jackson’s civil rights organization steps down less than 3 months on the job

FILE - The Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III speaks to reporters, Feb. 1, 2024, in Dallas. Hayes, a Dallas pastor who took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s longtime civil rights organization resigned Tuesday, April 16, after less than three months on the job. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 9:02 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 9:12 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Dallas pastor who took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s longtime civil rights organization resigned Tuesday after less than three months on the job.

The Rev. Frederick Haynes III told The Associated Press that he submitted his resignation as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Tuesday.

Jackson announced in July that he would step down from the Chicago-based organization he founded more than 50 years ago, and he introduced Haynes as his successor.

Haynes, the pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, was formally installed as president and CEO in a February ceremony in Dallas. He planned to lead the organization, which advocates for social justice and political activism, from Texas.

Jackson — who was pivotal in the modern Civil Rights Movement — has faced numerous health issues in recent years and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Still, the 82-year-old two-time presidential candidate hasn’t shied away from the public eye.

Jackson appeared at a packed Chicago City Council meeting in January to support a controversial resolution for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

At least five arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking...

48m ago

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

4h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

1h ago

Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains
Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing. "Whether it is to buy existing...

2h ago

Top Stories

5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

At least five arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking...

48m ago

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

4h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

1h ago

Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains
Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing. "Whether it is to buy existing...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

2h ago

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

7h ago

6:43
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?

Housing is expected to get top billing in the 2024 budget with the Liberals having already made a long list of announcements. But will it be enough to make a dent in the housing crisis? Caryn Ceolin discusses with a senior economist from EY Canada.

3h ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

8h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

23h ago

More Videos