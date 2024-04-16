Participant, studio behind ‘Spotlight,’ ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ shutters after 20 years

FILE - Jeff Skoll arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" at the Arclight Hollywood, July 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Participant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners like “Spotlight” and socially conscious documentaries like “Food, Inc,” and “Waiting For Superman” is closing its doors after 20 years. Billionaire Skoll told his staff of 100 in a memo shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, that they were winding down company operations. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) 2017 Invision

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 3:56 pm.

Participant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners like “Spotlight” and socially conscious documentaries like “Food, Inc,” and “Waiting For Superman” is closing its doors after 20 years.

Billionaire Jeff Skoll told his staff of 100 in a memo shared with The Associated Press Tuesday that they were winding down company operations.

“This is not a step I am taking lightly,” Skoll wrote in the memo. “But after 20 years of groundbreaking content and world-changing impact campaigns, it is the right time for me to evaluate my next chapter and approach to tackling the pressing issues of our time.”

Since Skoll founded the company in 2004, Participant has released 135 films, 50 of which were documentaries and many of which were tied to awareness-raising impact campaigns. Their films have won 21 Academy Awards including best picture for “Spotlight” and “ Green Book,” best documentary for “An Inconvenient Truth” and “American Factory” and best international feature for “Roma.”

Participant was behind films like “Contagion,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Lincoln” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the limited series “When They See Us” and also a sequel to their documentary “Food Inc,” which they rolled out this month. Their films have made over $3.3 billion at the global box office. But the company had a “double bottom line” in which impact was measured in addition to profit.

Skoll stepped back from day-to-day operations of the company years ago. Veteran film executive David Linde has been CEO of Participant since 2015, during which they had their “Green Book” and “Roma” successes.

“I founded Participant with the mission of creating world-class content that inspires positive social change, prioritizing impact alongside commercial sustainability,” Skoll wrote. “Since then, the entertainment industry has seen revolutionary changes in how content is created, distributed and consumed.”

Skoll added that their legacy “will live on through our people, our stories and all who are inspired by them.”

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

36m ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

1h ago

Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'
Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'

The federal government says it plans to explore new measures to expand access to "alternative financing products, like halal mortgages." According to the federal budget, the Liberal government has...

28m ago

Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget

OTTAWA — With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, here's a look at some of the winners and losers: Winner: Small businesses Carbon tax rebates for small businesses...

8m ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

3h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada's Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada's Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

19h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

22h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

22h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

