Peterborough man charged for luring boy online to make child porn: DRPS

A man is facing child pornography charges in the alleged luring of a 13-year-old boy, Durham Regional Police said.

The service’s internet child exploitation unit says the suspect allegedly lured the minor to send sexually explicit photos through Snapchat.

Tyler James Croft, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested on April 15. He’s been charged with luring a child under 16 to make child pornography. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators warn there may be more victims and that anyone with information should come forward.