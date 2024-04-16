Plumbing problem at Glen Canyon Dam brings new threat to Colorado River system

FILE - The Glen Canyon Dam is seen, Aug. 21, 2019, in Page, Ariz. Plumbing problems at Glen Canyon Dam, the dam holding back the second-largest reservoir in the U.S., are spurring concerns about future water delivery issues to Southwestern states supplied by the Colorado River. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 8:22 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 8:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Plumbing problems at the dam holding back the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. are spurring concerns about future water delivery issues to Southwestern states supplied by the Colorado River.

Federal officials recently reported damage to four tubes known as “river outlet works” at Glen Canyon Dam on the Utah-Arizona border. The dam is responsible for generating hydropower and releasing water stored in Lake Powell downstream to California, Arizona, Nevada and eventually Mexico.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the major dams in the Colorado River system, is evaluating issues related to Glen Canyon Dam when Lake Powell reaches low levels. Those issues include problems with the four tubes such as sedimentation and cavitation — when tiny air bubbles develop while water passes through plumbing. Cavitation can cause tears in metal and other mechanical damage.

The Colorado River provides water to seven U.S. states, nearly 30 Native American tribes and two states in Mexico. Years of overuse by farms and cities, and stubborn drought worsened by climate change has meant that much less water flows today through the 1,450-mile (roughly 2,336-kilometer) river than in previous decades.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which store water and are used for recreation and power generation, serve as barometers of the Colorado River’s health. In recent years, they have fallen to historic lows then recovered somewhat thanks to above-average recent winter precipitation and water conservation.

The structural problems at Glen Canyon Dam, first reported by the Arizona Daily Star, could complicate how federal officials manage the river in years to come when hydrologists and others predict Lake Powell will fall below current levels. The damaged tubes sit below much larger ones known as penstocks that normally carry the reservoir’s water. The smaller tubes that make up the “river outlet works” allow water releases at lower reservoir levels.

Lake Powell currently sits at about 32% capacity.

Brenda Burman, general manager of the Central Arizona Project, a 336-mile (541-kilometer) canal system that delivers Colorado River water to Arizona’s cities, raised the issue at a meeting last month related to the river.

“We received some difficult news from the Bureau of Reclamation,” Burman said, adding that CAP would be working with Reclamation to investigate the problems in coming months.

JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board of California, said the dam’s design leaves open the possibility that huge amounts of water could be stranded in Lake Powell under low elevations.

He said an engineering solution would be the best way forward because other options could involve additional water cuts to states.

Doug MacEachern, communications administrator at the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said his agency was working with Reclamation to see “what, if any, technical fixes might exist.”

If federal officials can’t repair the tubes, MacEachern said his agency expected Reclamation to not place the burden of more water cuts solely on Arizona, California and Nevada, which make up the river’s so-called Lower Basin. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming form its Upper Basin.

Separately, states and tribes that rely on the Colorado River are working on a long-term deal to share the dwindling resource after current rules and guidelines governing how its water is divvied up expire in 2026.

Environmental groups for years have cautioned that water levels at Lake Powell could reach a point where Glen Canyon dam can no longer be used for hydropower or release water downstream.

“What’s at risk?” said Kyle Roerink, executive director of environmental advocacy group Great Basin Water Network. “The water supply for 25 million people and major agricultural producers.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

At least five arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking...

53m ago

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

4h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

1h ago

Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains
Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing. "Whether it is to buy existing...

2h ago

Top Stories

5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
5 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

At least five arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking...

53m ago

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

4h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

1h ago

Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains
Chow encouraged by housing-focused federal budget, disappointed at lack of funding for subway trains

Mayor Olivia Chow says she is encouraged by the housing-focused federal budget released Tuesday, saying this means, for Torontonians, they can start building housing. "Whether it is to buy existing...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

2h ago

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

7h ago

6:43
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?

Housing is expected to get top billing in the 2024 budget with the Liberals having already made a long list of announcements. But will it be enough to make a dent in the housing crisis? Caryn Ceolin discusses with a senior economist from EY Canada.

3h ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

8h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

23h ago

More Videos