S&P/TSX composite moves lower in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Weakness in several sectors including financials led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading,while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.16 points at 21,610.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.17 points at 37,834.28. The S&P 500 index was down 7.06 points at 5,054.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.29 points at 15,877.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.36 cents US compared with 72.65 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 15 cents at US$85.56 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.67 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$22.90 at US$2,405.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press