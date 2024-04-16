Unifor withdraws Amazon union applications, citing ‘suspiciously high’ employee data

VANCOUVER — Unifor says it’s temporarily withdrawing its applications to represent workers at two Vancouver-area Amazon facilities, accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a “suspiciously high” employee count.

The union announced last week it had filed two applications with the B.C. Labour Relations Board to represent workers at fulfilment centres in New Westminster and Delta.

Unifor says B.C. law doesn’t make employers provide an employee count during a union drive, meaning unions have to guess how many signed cards they need before applying for certification.

The union says it plans to re-double its efforts in the coming weeks and re-apply to the labour board.

Under B.C. law, if the signed cards represent more than 55 per cent of the eligible workforce at a facility, union certification is granted, while if the cards represent at least 45 per cent, a vote may be called instead.

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said the company is confident it provided the board with accurate and complete information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press