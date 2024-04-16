US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 2:26 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Abby Craden (Tantor Audio)

9. Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss, narrated by Michael Kramer (HarperAudio)

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin, Zachary Webber and the author (Forever)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

5. Cold Hearted Casanova by L.J. Shen, narrated by Heather Long and Tor Thom (Brilliance Audio)

6. Toxic Prey by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Penguin Audio)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, narrated by Luke Daniels (Macmillan Audio)

9. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

