All federal ministers will participate in process to find 5,000 jobs to cut: Anand

President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 2:08 pm.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says no government ministry and agency will be left out of the process of cutting 5,000 public-service positions.

Anand, who is responsible for much of the public service, says all ministers will be expected to participate in the cost-cutting plan, not just the biggest departments.

The 2024 budget, tabled Tuesday, says 5,000 positions will be cut through natural attrition, which is expected to save $4.2 billion over five years.

The main union representing federal workers is raising concerns.

Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward said in a news release that given Canada’s growing population, more public-sector workers are needed — for example, to prevent long waits at borders and airports.

The most recent data published by the federal government say the core public service has 357,247 workers, which does not include the Armed Forces or the RCMP.

“We have seen a significant growth in the public service over the past number of years, specifically following the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was natural for us to have additional public servants in order to dispense with massive programs that we were putting in place,” Anand said on her way into a caucus meeting on Wednesday.

“We are simply looking at ways in which we can save money, cut red tape and ensure that our taxpayer dollars are allocated towards our government’s priorities.”

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

55m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

11m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

