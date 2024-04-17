An EU-wide survey shows that defense and security are among key issues ahead of upcoming elections

A giant canvas promoting the European elections is seen on the European Parliament Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The European Elections will take place from June 6 to June 9 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 5:47 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 5:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at the forefront of European Union citizens’ minds, with defense and security seen as key campaign issues ahead of the June elections, according to a study published Wednesday.

At national level, the EU’s defense and security is mentioned first in nine countries, in contrast with sentiments five years ago when the last EU Parliament elections were held.

“The EU’s defense and security was far from a prominent topic in 2019, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022,,” the latest edition of the EU Parliament’s Eurobarometer said.

The report, a collection of opinion surveys across the 27 EU nations, showed that defense and security — alongside the economy and jobs — now come in third place (31%) behind poverty and social exclusion (33%) and public health (32%).

Climate change and the future of Europe follow closely.

The Eurobarometer also noted that EU citizens put defense and security as first priorities in reinforcing the EU’s global position, ahead of food security and agriculture.

Looking at the next legislative mandate, peace and democracy are considered the main values to defend in the coming years, ahead of the protection of human rights, freedom of speech and thought and the rule of law.

Peace is the most valued goal in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. In the Baltic states, Russia’s belligerence toward Ukraine has led some tp worry that they could be the next target, while Finland’s relationship with Russia has significantly deteriorated due to the Nordic country’s membership in NATO and over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions.

The report also highlighted a surge of interest in the June 6-9 elections.

Some 60% of Europeans said they are interested in the next European elections, an 11-point increase since 2019, and 71% said they are likely to cast a ballot.

The majority of respondents said voting is even more important considering the global situation.

The survey was carried out between Feb. 7 and March 3 in all 27 EU countries. In total, 26,411 interviews were made.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

46m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks...

8h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

1h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

46m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks...

8h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

1h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

11h ago

3:30
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped

Metrolinx is set to change UP Express train service as of April 28. Residents who use Bloor and Weston stations are set to see fewer UP trains, but officials say there will be increased GO Transit service. Nick Westoll has more on the changes.

13h ago

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

16h ago

6:43
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?

Housing is expected to get top billing in the 2024 budget with the Liberals having already made a long list of announcements. But will it be enough to make a dent in the housing crisis? Caryn Ceolin discusses with a senior economist from EY Canada.

12h ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

17h ago

More Videos