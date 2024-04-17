Budget 2024 sit down with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a TV interview after tabling the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a TV interview after tabling the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Giacomo Buratti, OMNI News

Posted April 17, 2024 7:31 pm.

Fresh off tabling Budget 2024 in the House of Commons Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland sat down with OMNI Filipino’s Rhea Santos for an interview to talk about a spending plan she says is “absolutely fiscally responsible.” 

“I think you are seeing the results,” she added, “in the fact that we are seeing inflation stabilize.” 

Just hours before the budget was unveiled, Statistics Canada said its consumer price index for March was just under three per cent, which Freeland welcomed as good news that might push the Bank of Canada to cut down interest rates.  

 “That is so important for day-to-day cost of living for regular Canadians.” 

Responding to criticism, Budget 2024 doesn’t include any immediate relief for people facing an affordability crisis, though the Finance Minister pointed to measures targeting renters and to the billions of dollars Ottawa has allocated to programs aimed at solving the housing crunch. 

“We have to support people who are renting today, and we also have to work really hard to make sure the dream of home ownership is alive for all young Canadians,” Freeland said. “These measures are important. Even more important is our massive investment in getting more homes built.” 

Freeland added that other key actions the government is taking to try and make life more affordable are investments in initiatives such as child care and a national school food program, but also working to create more good-paying jobs.  

On that front, she said it’s important for newcomers in Canada to be able to work in their respective fields, urging provinces and territories to streamline the recognition of foreign credentials for which Ottawa is investing over $70 million – an issue she called “a real personal priority.” 

However, in recent months, the federal government has moved to stabilize immigration levels and reduce the number of temporary residents, amid claims that the housing affordability issue is linked to rapid population growth. 

The minister dismissed criticism of Ottawa’s immigration policy but said “it makes sense” to align immigration with housing capacity.  

“You have to be sure the math works. We have to be sure we have enough homes for the people in Canada and for the people who are arriving. We are doing that.”  

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

1h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

4h ago

'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday
'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Tuesday's sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers' visceral engagement, relentless checking,...

2m ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

2h ago

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

1h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

4h ago

'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday
'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Tuesday's sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers' visceral engagement, relentless checking,...

2m ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

6h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

5h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

5h ago

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

More Videos