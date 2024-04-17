CAQ whip resigns from caucus, to run for Conservatives in next federal election

QUEBEC — Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has dipped into the Quebec government ranks to add a new candidate to his team.

Eric Lefebvre, the Coalition Avenir Québec government whip, is leaving the province’s ruling party and will sit as an Independent before joining the Tories ahead of the next federal election.

Poilievre wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he was very proud to have Lefebvre join the Conservative team.

On Tuesday, Lefebvre announced he was leaving the CAQ caucus but would continue to represent the riding of Arthabaska, northeast of Montreal, as an Independent.

Quebec Premier François Legault wrote on the X platform that he asked Lefebvre to withdraw from caucus.

Lefebvre, who was unsuccessful in a 2008 run for the federal Conservatives, first won the Arthabaska riding in a 2016 byelection and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

The next federal election must be held by October 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press