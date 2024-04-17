Cyberattack hits New York state government’s bill drafting office

FILE - The New York State Capitol stands on March 13, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. The New York state Legislature’s bill drafting office has been hit with an apparent cyberattack Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 12:27 pm.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Legislature’s bill drafting office was hit with an apparent cyberattack early Wednesday, officials said.

The scope of the attack was not immediately clear but officials said the bill drafting system has been down since early Wednesday. The office is responsible for printing legislation for lawmakers at the state Capitol in Albany.

The apparent cyberattack came as the Legislature is moving to finalize its state budget bills, though Gov. Kathy Hochul said the incident isn’t expected to dramatically delay the process.

“We have to go back to the more antiquated system we had in place from 1994. You know this happened very, very early in the morning and so we’ve been on top of this,” Hochul, a Democrat, said in a WNYC radio interview.

“Our understanding right now is that it will take a little bit longer to deal with the legislative side of it because a lot of data is included in the computers,” she said of the budget process.

Asked if the incident was a politically motivated attack, Hochul said “I don’t know.”

In a statement, Mike Murphy, a spokesman for the leader of the state Senate, said the bill drafting office “can still process work for the houses and we don’t believe this will delay the overall process.”

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

updated

4m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

5m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

6m ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

2m ago

