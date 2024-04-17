Elephant seal Emerson is back in Victoria, defying relocation by swimming 200 km

Emerson the elephant seal, who was around seven weeks old, learns how to swim at Deception Pass State Park in Washington State in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marlene Bocast **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 4:06 pm.

VICTORIA — Emerson the elephant seal is back in Victoria after defying attempts to relocate him and swimming more than 200 kilometres to return to his preferred urban habitat to moult.

The Fisheries Department says the 225-kilogram seal swam an “astonishing” average of 34 kilometres a day during a six-day journey, after the failed relocation to waters near Vancouver Island’s Barkley Sound on April 5.

Fisheries officer Morgan Van Kirk says he was “blown away” by news that two-year-old Emerson had returned to Victoria last week, lounging on a beach during his annual moult, a process in which seals shed their fur and top layer of skin.

Emerson, named by U.S. researchers who have tracked him since birth, has a history of turning up in unusual locations and has been photographed on busy city streets since first being reported on April 1.

Van Kirk says that as long as Emerson is left alone by the public, the department doesn’t immediately plan to move him again after his “taxing journey.”

The Fisheries Department says in a statement that Emerson’s fans need to give him space during the moulting process, and he could be dangerous if he feels threatened.

It says unleashed dogs have been seen barking at Emerson, “often at the instigation of their owners.”

“People have approached Emerson to try and pet him, take selfies with him, and on occasion prompted their small children to do the same, and in one reported instance a child was coaxed to touch their nose to his,” the statement says.

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

2h ago

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

4h ago

Another case of suspected rental fraud, as renters wait on police to seek justice
Another case of suspected rental fraud, as renters wait on police to seek justice

In a Speaker's Corner follow up, we meet another person caught up in a suspected rental scam, one of many cases Toronto police are currently investigating. Taffi Egerega has been searching for a new...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

