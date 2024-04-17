The Big Story
What the federal budget means for you
Posted April 17, 2024 7:18 am.
Last Updated April 17, 2024 7:19 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s budget announcement, the federal government has been hammering a message that this document would make life more affordable for Canadians. Does it accomplish that?
Jim Stanford is an economist and director of the Centre for Future Work. “I think there’s a suite of measures in this, none of them game-changing, but all of them will offer incremental help to different groups of Canadians.”
So, what's in here that will matter to your wallet in the months to come? And who's going to end up paying for all this?