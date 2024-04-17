The Big Story

What the federal budget means for you

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland presents the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 16, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland presents the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa on April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 17, 2024 7:18 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 7:19 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s budget announcement, the federal government has been hammering a message that this document would make life more affordable for Canadians. Does it accomplish that? 

Jim Stanford is an economist and director of the Centre for Future Work. “I think there’s a suite of measures in this, none of them game-changing, but all of them will offer incremental help to different groups of Canadians.”

So, what’s in here that will matter to your wallet in the months to come? And who’s going to end up paying for all this?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

1h ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators blocked the tracks...

1h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

3h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

9h ago

