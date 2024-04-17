What the federal budget means for you

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s budget announcement, the federal government has been hammering a message that this document would make life more affordable for Canadians. Does it accomplish that?

Jim Stanford is an economist and director of the Centre for Future Work. “I think there’s a suite of measures in this, none of them game-changing, but all of them will offer incremental help to different groups of Canadians.”

So, what’s in here that will matter to your wallet in the months to come? And who’s going to end up paying for all this?