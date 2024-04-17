Ford recalls over 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick cars due to loss of drive power risk

File -A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation, Friday, April 12, 2024, into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles due to a battery detection issue that can result in loss of drive power, increasing crash risks.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the body and power train control modules for these cars may fail to detect changes in battery charge. And when undetected, a low battery charge can cause an unexpected loss of drive power — including sudden stalling or inability to restart — and the use of other electric capabilities like hazard lights.

The recall covers about 403,000 model year 2021-2024 Bronco Sports produced between February 2020 and March 2024, as well as more than 53,000 model year 2022-2023 Mavericks manufactured from February 2021 to October 2022, a recall report dated Friday notes.

To remedy this issue, dealers will recalibrate the impacted vehicles’ body and power train control modules at no cost. Owner notification letters are set to be mailed out on May 13, a Tuesday NHSTA recall acknowledgment letter notes.

Whether the remedy would be available before mid-May was not immediately clear. The Associated Press reached out to Ford for further information Wednesday, including the total number of any incidents reported to date.

As of February 8, Friday’s recall report notes, Ford was not aware of any injuries tied to the issue — but the Dearborn, Michigan-based the company noted 917 related warranty reports, 11 field reports and 54 customer complaints. There were also two property damage claims and three unverified fire reports.

This isn’t the only recall impacting Bronco Sport owners.

The auto maker announced a separate recall of nearly 43,000 select Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs one week ago because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. But the recall remedy did not include repairing the fuel leaks, prompting a federal investigation.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

