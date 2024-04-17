‘High School Confidential’ singer Carole Pope focus of documentary ‘AntiDiva’

TORONTO — Carole Pope is coming out with her life story.

Producers of “AntiDiva: The Confessions of Carole Pope” say production is underway on a feature-length documentary that explores the career and life of the 78-year-old “queer maverick.”

Pope is one half of Toronto new wave act Rough Trade, whose 1981 single “High School Confidential” pushed boundaries on Canadian radio with its suggestive lyrics about lesbian desire.

“AntiDiva” is written and directed by Michelle Mama, executive producer of “Summer Qamp,” which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Mama’s production company Gay Agenda will oversee the film, which is set to premiere on CBC’s Documentary Channel next year.

Several other projects telling the life story of Pope have been in development over the years.

Nearly a decade ago, Pope’s autobiography was part of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to adapt it into a narrative film, though the project didn’t get off the ground.

Pope has also been involved in a rock stage musical featuring the music of Rough Trade set at the height of the AIDS crisis. It was still in development as of last fall.

Last September, Pope and her bandmate Kevan Staples were inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press