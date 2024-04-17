‘High School Confidential’ singer Carole Pope focus of documentary ‘AntiDiva’

Carole Pope of the band Rough Trade performs during the 2023 Canada’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Rough Trade singer Carole Pope will be the subject of "AntiDiva: The Confessions of Carole Pope" a feature-length documentary that explores the career and current life of the 78-year-old "queer maverick." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 6:22 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 6:26 pm.

TORONTO — Carole Pope is coming out with her life story.

Producers of “AntiDiva: The Confessions of Carole Pope” say production is underway on a feature-length documentary that explores the career and life of the 78-year-old “queer maverick.”

Pope is one half of Toronto new wave act Rough Trade, whose 1981 single “High School Confidential” pushed boundaries on Canadian radio with its suggestive lyrics about lesbian desire.

“AntiDiva” is written and directed by Michelle Mama, executive producer of “Summer Qamp,” which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Mama’s production company Gay Agenda will oversee the film, which is set to premiere on CBC’s Documentary Channel next year.

Several other projects telling the life story of Pope have been in development over the years. 

Nearly a decade ago, Pope’s autobiography was part of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to adapt it into a narrative film, though the project didn’t get off the ground.

Pope has also been involved in a rock stage musical featuring the music of Rough Trade set at the height of the AIDS crisis. It was still in development as of last fall.

Last September, Pope and her bandmate Kevan Staples were inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

11m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

2h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

1h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

4h ago

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

11m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

2h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

1h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

4h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

4h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

4h ago

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

2:52
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut

Inflation is up but Canada's key interest rate could soon be going down. Plus, Tim Hortons adds a new menu. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos