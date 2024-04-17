Hugh Grant says he got ‘enormous sum’ to settle suit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid

FILE - Hugh Grant arrives at the premiere of "Wonka" on Dec. 10, 2023, at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. Hugh Grant says he received “an enormous sum of money” to settle a lawsuit accusing the publisher of The Sun tabloid of unlawfully tapping his phone, bugging his car and breaking into his home to snoop on him. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 8:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Hugh Grant received “an enormous sum of money” to settle a lawsuit accusing The Sun tabloid of unlawfully tapping his phone, bugging his car and breaking into his home to snoop on him, the actor said Wednesday after the agreement was announced in court.

Grant, who along with Prince Harry had sued News Group Newspapers, said he settled reluctantly because he could have been stuck with a huge legal bill even if he prevailed at trial. Under civil court rules, he would have had to pay legal fees to both sides if he was awarded a penny less than the settlement offer.

“As is common with entirely innocent people, they are offering me an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court,” Grant said on the social media platform X. “Even if every allegation is proven in court, I would still be liable for something approaching 10 million pounds ($12.4 million) in costs. I’m afraid I am shying at that fence.”

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed. NGN said in a statement that it admitted no liability and said the settlement was in the financial interest of both parties to avoid a costly trial.

Grant and other claimants have alleged that NGN, a subsidiary of the media empire built by Rupert Murdoch, violated their privacy through widespread unlawful activity that included hiring private investigators to intercept voicemails, tap phones, bug cars and use deception to access confidential information between 1994 and 2016.

Grant said in a witness statement that he could never figure out who broke into his fourth-floor apartment in 2011. The door had been pried off its hinges and the interior looked like there had been a fight but nothing was missing. Two days later, The Sun had a story detailing the interior and “signs of a domestic row.”

He said he was astonished when a private eye hired by The Sun disclosed that people working for the newspaper had burglarized his apartment and placed a tracking device on his car.

Grant, who previously settled a case against Murdoch’s News of the World for hacking his phone, said he would not go away quietly.

“Murdoch’s settlement money has a stink and I refuse to let this be hush money,” he said. “I have spent the best part of 12 years fighting for a free press that does not distort the truth, abuse ordinary members of the public or hold elected (members of Parliament) to ransom in pursuit of newspaper barons’ personal profit and political power.”

Grant said he would direct the money to groups like Hacked Off, which was formed after phone hacking revelations in 2011 brought down News of the World and led to a government inquiry into unlawful press practices. Grant is a board member of the group that advocates for a free and accountable press.

While the now-defunct News of the World has apologized for hacking the phones of celebrities, politicians and families of dead soldiers and a murdered school girl, The Sun has settled cases without admitting liability.

Grant’s agreement to settle his claims leaves The Duke of Sussex and 41 others scheduled to go to trial in the High Court in January.

The settlement came after Justice Timothy Fancourt previously rejected NGN’s attempt to throw out Grant’s lawsuit in May.

“If true … these allegations would establish very serious, deliberate wrongdoing at NGN, conducted on an institutional basis on a huge scale,” Fancourt wrote in May. “They would also establish a concerted effort to conceal the wrongdoing by hiding and destroying relevant documentary evidence, repeated public denials, lies to regulators and authorities, and unwarranted threats to those who dared to make allegations or notify intended claims against The Sun.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

breaking

3m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators blocked the tracks...

2h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

4h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

11h ago

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

breaking

3m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators blocked the tracks...

2h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

4h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

14h ago

2:52
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut

Inflation is up but Canada's key interest rate could soon be going down. Plus, Tim Hortons adds a new menu. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

15h ago

3:30
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped

Metrolinx is set to change UP Express train service as of April 28. Residents who use Bloor and Weston stations are set to see fewer UP trains, but officials say there will be increased GO Transit service. Nick Westoll has more on the changes.

16h ago

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

19h ago

6:43
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?

Housing is expected to get top billing in the 2024 budget with the Liberals having already made a long list of announcements. But will it be enough to make a dent in the housing crisis? Caryn Ceolin discusses with a senior economist from EY Canada.

15h ago

More Videos