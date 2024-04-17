Italy’s leader keeps the focus on migration on her fourth visit to Tunisia in a year

In this photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied, right, shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Tunis, Wednesday April 17, 2024. Meloni and Saied signed new accords part of Italy's larger "Mattei Plan" for Africa, a continent-wide strategy aimed at growing economic opportunities and preventing migration from Africa to Europe.(Slim Abid/ Tunisian Presidential Palace via AP)

By Bouazza Ben Bouazza, The Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Days after Tunisia’s president insisted that he remains unwilling to let Europe outsource migration problems to his country, Italy’s prime minister acknowledged Wednesday that the North African nation “cannot become the arrival point for migrants coming from the rest of Europe.”

On her fourth visit to Tunisia in the past year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sidestepped tensions over how to manage migration via the Mediterranean. She instead praised Tunisia and Italy’s shared priorities in fighting human traffickers and repatriating African migrants back to their home countries.

Meloni and Tunisian President Kais Saied signed new accords as part of Italy’s “Mattei Plan” for Africa, a continent-wide strategy aimed at growing economic opportunities and preventing migration to Europe. Meloni also promised to expand efforts to repatriate migrants to their home countries.

“It is essential that we work together to continue to fight the slavers of the third millennium, the mafia organizations that exploit the legitimate aspirations of those who would like a better life,” Meloni said, referring to smugglers who facilitate migrants travelling across the Mediterranean.

European leaders often frame migration as a human trafficking issue, though migrants are known to make the trip in various ways and for a variety of reasons.

Nearly 16,000 migrants have made the treacherous journey from North Africa to Italy thus far in 2024, travelling hundreds of kilometers from Algeria, Tunisia and Libya, mainly to islands off the Italian mainland.

Less than half as many migrants had arrived in Italy as of April 15 compared to the same period in 2023, according to figures from the U.N. refugee agency. That’s in part because of Tunisia’s border patrol, which this year has intercepted about 21,000 migrants before they crossed into European waters.

Despite the interceptions, Saied has long insisted he is unwilling let his country become Europe’s “border guard” or accept migrants that it wants to deport.

Earlier this week, he said he had no intention of opening detention centers for migrants in an agreement like the one Italy has struck with Albania for asylum seekers.

“We will not accept the presence of people outside the law, and Tunisia will not be a victim,” Saied said.

From Morocco to Egypt, North African countries enjoy some leverage in their relations with Europe due to their role in helping control the flow of migrants. Italy and its European Union counterparts have pledged substantial financial support to countries on the other side of the Mediterranean to help prevent migration and trafficking.

But most of the more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) promised to Tunisia as part of an EU agreement brokered in July is contingent on the country reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a stalled bailout package that could require painful spending cuts.

The agreements signed on Wednesday did not include any further monetary pledges.

The broader EU package includes 105 million euros ($112 million) earmarked for migration. Romdhane Ben Amor, a spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, which closely follows the migration assistance, said much of it has yet to be disbursed.

