Man charged in transport of Masters golf tournament memorabilia taken from Augusta National

A sign is posted closing the golf shop line during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Richard Globensky has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, according to court documents filed Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The items were taken from the famous golf club and other locations beginning in 2009 through 2022, according to the government. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Corey Williams, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 12:57 pm.

A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.”

The items were taken from the famous golf club and other locations beginning in 2009 through 2022, according to the government.

Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.

The Associated Press was unable Wednesday to reach Globensky by phone using numbers listed in public records. Lawyer Tom Church, who’s listed in online court records as representing Globensky, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a voicemail and an email.

Messages also were left Wednesday seeking comment from Augusta National and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Court records do not say whether Globensky worked for the golf club.

Augusta National is the home of the legendary Masters golf tournament, which was held over the weekend and won by Scottie Scheffler.

For many fans, the chance to buy exclusive merchandise that’s not officially sold online is a key part of the Masters experience. In recent years, gnome garden statues that debuted in 2016 have been a hot-ticket item. Even logo-etched cups — once emptied of beer or other drinks — are a prized souvenir fans pile up through the tournament.

In 2017, the Georgia company that owns Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters golf tournament sued to stop a golf memorabilia company from auctioning off a Masters champion’s green jacket and other items it says were never supposed to have left the club’s grounds. Augusta National Inc. filed the federal lawsuit against the Florida-based auction company seeking to stop it from selling a champion’s green jacket and two member green jackets, as well as silverware and a belt buckle bearing Augusta National’s map and flag logo.

___

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta and AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

Corey Williams, The Associated Press


Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

59m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

14m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

