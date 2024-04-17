Manitoba Tories say the premier’s promise to control food prices has rung hollow

Manitoba MLA and interim Progressive Conservative leader Wayne Ewasko speaks to media after the provincial government released their budget in the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 5:56 pm.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Opposition Tories say the government’s promise to crack down on rising grocery prices has proven to be an empty threat. 

The Tories point to new figures from Statistics Canada that indicate food prices rose faster in Manitoba last month than in neighbouring provinces.

Interim Tory leader Wayne Ewasko says the data shows the government had no plan to keep prices in check.

Last November, Premier Wab Kinew said he expected grocers to pass on savings from the province’s fuel tax holiday.

He said there would be followup action if the savings were not passed on but did not say what action the province might take.

Deputy premier Uzoma Asagwara, when pressed on the issue, was unable to say what the province might do, but pointed to other affordability measures the NDP government has enacted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

13m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

2h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

1h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

4h ago

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

13m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

2h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

1h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

4h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

4h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

4h ago

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

2:52
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut

Inflation is up but Canada's key interest rate could soon be going down. Plus, Tim Hortons adds a new menu. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos