Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,656.05, up 13.18):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to 45.89 on 11.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 71 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $78.28 on 8.8 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $133.30 on 8.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $48.31 on 6.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down seven cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $4.98 on 5.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $28.56 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $48.31. A wildfire in west-central Alberta that was sparked by a natural gas pipeline rupture Tuesday is under control, but an investigation into what caused the pipeline to break could take months or even years. The fire Tuesday, which occurred as much of Alberta is dealing with extremely dry early spring conditions, was sparked when a natural gas pipeline owned by TC Energy Corp. ruptured.

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $43.02. An activist investor has sent a letter to the board of directors at Parkland Corp. backing a call from the company’s largest shareholder for a strategic review at the fuel retailer. U.S.-based Engine Capital LP says it supports a request by Simpson Oil Ltd. asking that Parkland conduct a review of strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

57m ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

2h ago

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

3h ago

Another case of suspected rental fraud, as renters wait on police to seek justice
Another case of suspected rental fraud, as renters wait on police to seek justice

In a Speaker's Corner follow up, we meet another person caught up in a suspected rental scam, one of many cases Toronto police are currently investigating. Taffi Egerega has been searching for a new...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

