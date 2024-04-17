Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,656.05, up 13.18):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to 45.89 on 11.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 71 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $78.28 on 8.8 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $133.30 on 8.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $48.31 on 6.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down seven cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $4.98 on 5.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $28.56 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $48.31. A wildfire in west-central Alberta that was sparked by a natural gas pipeline rupture Tuesday is under control, but an investigation into what caused the pipeline to break could take months or even years. The fire Tuesday, which occurred as much of Alberta is dealing with extremely dry early spring conditions, was sparked when a natural gas pipeline owned by TC Energy Corp. ruptured.

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $43.02. An activist investor has sent a letter to the board of directors at Parkland Corp. backing a call from the company’s largest shareholder for a strategic review at the fuel retailer. U.S.-based Engine Capital LP says it supports a request by Simpson Oil Ltd. asking that Parkland conduct a review of strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17,2024.

The Canadian Press