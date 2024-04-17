Ontario man faces 68 charges in prolific drug and firearm bust

OPP drug bust
Ontario Provincial Police said a 35-year-old man is facing 68 toral charges. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 17, 2024 10:32 am.

A man from Ontario labelled by authorities as an illicit trafficker is facing up to 68 charges after police seized 20 firearms and 73 kilograms of illegal drugs.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a joint investigation was carried out that identified large quantities of cocaine transported between Toronto and Montreal and the surrounding area.

On March 27, 2024, authorities executed two search warrants on a vehicle and a residence in Toronto. Various items were discovered, including 60 kilos of cocaine, 13 kilos of methamphetamine, 20 firearms, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition and bulletproof vests, among other things.

Photos

Open Gallery 6 items

On Wednesday, police identified the accused as 35-year-old Bradley Nelson of Whitby. He faces a total of 68 drug and weapon charges.

Nelson was held in custody and will appear in a Toronto court on May 2, 2024.

“By working in partnership with law enforcement in Québec, the OPP-led PGNG has disrupted the movement of controlled substances interprovincial,” said OPP Detective Inspector Lee Fulford.

“We will continue to work together to hold individuals responsible for drug and firearm trafficking.”

