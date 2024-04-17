Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts to be featured in IndyCar race at Long Beach

FILE - Jerry Seinfeld is shown before the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Casper Ruud, of Norway, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Seinfeld's upcoming Netflix comedy will be featured during this weekend's IndyCar race at Long Beach as rookie Linus Lundqvist will drive a car painted to look like a Pop-Tart in recognition of the movie “Unfrosted.”(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Associated Press

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 9:26 am.

Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix comedy will be featured during this weekend’s IndyCar race at Long Beach as rookie Linus Lundqvist will drive a car painted to look like a Pop-Tart in recognition of the movie “Unfrosted.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 8 will be painted in the texture of an unfrosted Pop-Tart along with images of Seinfeld and some of the movie cast members. The partnership, which is in collaboration with Ganassi sponsor American Legion, is promoting the May 3 film release.

The movie marks the directorial debut for the comedian.

Seinfeld claimed all the way back in 2018 that he had been “thinking about an invention of the Pop-Tart movie. Imagine the drunk on sugar-power Kellogg’s cereal culture of the mid-60s in Battle Creek, (Michigan) That’s a vibe I could work with.”

The movie, co-written by Seinfeld, stars Seinfeld along with Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Bill Burr, Fred Armisen, Dan Levy and others. “Unfrosted” tells the tale of 1963 Michigan, the year before Pop-Tarts hit grocery store shelves.

“Making a movie about Pop-Tarts has led to so many wonderful, unexpected surprises, and as a car guy, I honestly cannot believe our film’s logo will be on an IndyCar entry this weekend,” Seinfeld said. “I am grateful to Chip Ganassi Racing for making this happen, and honored to be affiliated with The American Legion and the work they do to support American Veterans.”

The American Legion signed off on the promotion as part of its “Be the One” mission that aims to save the lives of veterans by raising awareness, destigmatizing mental-health treatment and educating veterans, service members and their loved ones about what to do when a person appears at risk of suicide. Comedy is often used as a way to alleviate the symptoms that can lead to thoughts of suicide.

“The ability for the American Legion to partner with Jerry Seinfeld, ‘Unfrosted’ and Netflix is an incredible opportunity to expose our organization and the work we do for veterans to an entirely new audience within the entertainment community — and — the general public that are fans of Jerry Seinfeld and his comedy,” said Dean Kessel, chief marketing officer of The American Legion.

“We know that humor can be therapeutic for those battling mental health issues. Partnering with the ‘Unfrosted’ project ties nicely into our ‘Be The One’ platform and our efforts to destigmatize veterans who are seeking help and our prevention of veteran suicide.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

breaking

2m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators blocked the tracks...

2h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

4h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

10h ago

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

breaking

2m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators blocked the tracks...

2h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

4h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

14h ago

2:52
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut

Inflation is up but Canada's key interest rate could soon be going down. Plus, Tim Hortons adds a new menu. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

15h ago

3:30
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped

Metrolinx is set to change UP Express train service as of April 28. Residents who use Bloor and Weston stations are set to see fewer UP trains, but officials say there will be increased GO Transit service. Nick Westoll has more on the changes.

16h ago

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

19h ago

6:43
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?

Housing is expected to get top billing in the 2024 budget with the Liberals having already made a long list of announcements. But will it be enough to make a dent in the housing crisis? Caryn Ceolin discusses with a senior economist from EY Canada.

15h ago

More Videos