Police release image of suspect in elevator sex assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a sexual assault at an apartment building in the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Officers were called to the complex on Sunday, April 14, at around 2:35 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect sexually assaulted the victim as they rode the building’s elevator.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

He’s described as 30 to 35 years old, with a dark moustache.

He was wearing a plaid shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black baseball cap, black/white sandals and was carrying a black purse.