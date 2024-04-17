Skeletal remains found at home in Illinois identified as those of woman missing since 2008

By The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 5:41 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 5:57 pm.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Skeletal remains found at a house in Springfield have been identified as those of a woman who vanished in 2008, authorities said.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said a post-mortem examination that included a forensic pathologist and an anthropologist identified the remains as those of Michelle Renee “Shelly” Bianco of Springfield.

An official cause and manner of death was still pending, Allmon said Tuesday.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the case is now a death investigation and investigators are “interviewing anybody and everybody connected to the case,” The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported.

Bianco’s skeletal remains were found Monday at a house in Springfield one day after police were called to the residence about “personal items” found in a crawl space. Campbell said Tuesday those items included a purse with documents with Bianco’s name on them.

Bianco was last seen on April 5, 2008, in the Springfield area. She and her cousin were walking when a man driving a black Pontiac offered Bianco a ride home, police said. Bianco was 43 at the time, Campbell said.

The cousin told police the man called Bianco by her name. A missing persons report was filed for Bianco three days after she disappeared. She would be 59 if she was still alive.

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

11m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

2h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

1h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

4h ago

