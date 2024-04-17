4 Toronto teens face nearly 40 total charges in stolen vehicle, firearms probe

A Toronto police service cruiser
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 17, 2024 1:42 pm.

Four Toronto teens are facing a combined 38 charges in connection to a stolen vehicle and firearm investigation.

Police say they were conducting a “high-risk vehicle stop” near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard in Flemingdon Park around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, and arrested the four males inside.

Investigators also say they located and seized a firearm after searching the suspects and the vehicle.

Three 16-year-old boys are each charged with nine offences and a 17-year-old boy faces 11 charges.

Most of the charges are firearms-related, but the 17-year-old also faces two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

58m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

14m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

