4 Toronto teens face nearly 40 total charges in stolen vehicle, firearms probe

Four Toronto teens are facing a combined 38 charges in connection to a stolen vehicle and firearm investigation.

Police say they were conducting a “high-risk vehicle stop” near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard in Flemingdon Park around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, and arrested the four males inside.

Investigators also say they located and seized a firearm after searching the suspects and the vehicle.

Three 16-year-old boys are each charged with nine offences and a 17-year-old boy faces 11 charges.

Most of the charges are firearms-related, but the 17-year-old also faces two counts of failing to comply with a release order.