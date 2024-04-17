The 2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after a controversial move to Spain

FILE - Karol G poses in the press room with the award for best musica urbana album for "Manana Sera Bonito" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. The 2024 Latin Grammys will return to Miami — where the show first started 25 years ago, and where the organization is headquartered. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 10:33 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 10:42 am.

The 2024 Latin Grammys will return to Miami — where the Latin Recording Academy is headquartered.

The 25th annual event will air live from the Kaseya Center on Nov. 14. Nominations will be announced on Sept. 17.

Last year’s ceremony was held in Sevilla, Spain — the first time the show was broadcast internationally — the result of a nearly 19 million-euro deal between the government of Andalusia and the Latin Recording Academy, and efforts to further the award show’s global reach.

“International growth is consistent with our mission,” Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said at the time. “We have members from more than 40 countries, and we’ve always celebrated music in the Spanish language and the Portuguese language. Now, the only thing that is changing is that we’re taking the celebration to another place, which will ultimately expand our global reach even further.”

The decision was met with some controversy, with some criticizing the Latin Grammys decision to move the show to the European country that colonized much of Latin America.

However, the decision to move the awards show to Spain perfectly aligned with the country’s attempt to further grow music tourism — now home to some of the biggest destination music festivals.

The award show regularly celebrates artists who are not Latinx but perform in Spanish or Portuguese. An easy example is Spanish singer Rosalia, who is Hispanic but not Latina, and who in 2022 became the first woman to win album of the year at the award show twice.

In a statement, Abud said the decision to move the show back to Miami reflects the city’s position as “the epicenter of Latin entertainment.”

“We are grateful for the community support and enthusiasm we have received.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

updated

18m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

17m ago

Closing arguments underway in Zameer murder trial
Closing arguments underway in Zameer murder trial

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

Ontario man faces 68 charges in prolific drug and firearm bust
Ontario man faces 68 charges in prolific drug and firearm bust

A man from Ontario labelled by authorities as an illicit trafficker is facing up to 68 charges after police seized 20 firearms and 73 kilograms of illegal drugs. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said...

36m ago

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

updated

18m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

17m ago

Closing arguments underway in Zameer murder trial
Closing arguments underway in Zameer murder trial

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

Ontario man faces 68 charges in prolific drug and firearm bust
Ontario man faces 68 charges in prolific drug and firearm bust

A man from Ontario labelled by authorities as an illicit trafficker is facing up to 68 charges after police seized 20 firearms and 73 kilograms of illegal drugs. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

16h ago

2:52
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut
Business Report: Inflation data points to possible interest rate cut

Inflation is up but Canada's key interest rate could soon be going down. Plus, Tim Hortons adds a new menu. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

17h ago

3:30
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped
Thousands sign online petition calling for planned UP Express changes to be scrapped

Metrolinx is set to change UP Express train service as of April 28. Residents who use Bloor and Weston stations are set to see fewer UP trains, but officials say there will be increased GO Transit service. Nick Westoll has more on the changes.

18h ago

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

21h ago

6:43
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?
Will Canada's 2024 budget make a dent in the housing crisis?

Housing is expected to get top billing in the 2024 budget with the Liberals having already made a long list of announcements. But will it be enough to make a dent in the housing crisis? Caryn Ceolin discusses with a senior economist from EY Canada.

16h ago

More Videos