The U.N. rights chief says eastern Congo’s escalating violence is being forgotten by the world

FILE - People displaced by the ongoing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels gather in a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The U.N. human rights chief says the world is forgetting the escalating violence in eastern Congo as conflicts continue in places like Ukraine and Gaza. He visited the region and called for peace and support for millions repeatedly displaced. Eastern Congo has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking to control the region’s rich resources as they carry out mass killings. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

By Ruth Alonga, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 1:26 pm.

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The world is forgetting the escalating violence in eastern Congo as conflicts continue in places like Ukraine and Gaza, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday while visiting the region and calling for peace and support for millions repeatedly displaced.

Eastern Congo has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking to control the region’s rich resources as they carry out mass killings. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced in recent months, worsening one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. About 7 million people are displaced, many beyond the reach of aid.

The humanitarian crisis must be taken “very seriously” to avoid further escalation, U.N. rights chief Volker Türk said after meeting with displaced people in Bulengo near Goma, the region’s largest city. It hosts most of the displaced people but is increasingly threatened by fighting in surrounding villages.

“There are a lot of conflicts in the world, and sometimes I have the impression that the situation here is being forgotten,” Türk said.

Fighting has intensified between security forces and the M23 rebel group, the most dominant in the region with alleged links to neighboring Rwanda. Attacks by the rebel group forced at least 165,000 people to flee their homes in March, most of them pouring into Goma, whose estimated population of 2 million people is already overstretched with inadequate resources.

Some Goma residents expressed frustration at how humanitarian support arrives slowly, if at all, despite such visits and appeals.

“We’ve been here for two years now and not much has changed,” said Asha Shamamba, 25, a mother of five. “When we see these white men marching here, we think they will be able to change something in our situation. But unfortunately, they only come with promises.”

The U.N. official said many of the displaced people are women and children who are constantly on the move as bombings and gunfire regularly erupt from surrounding mountains.

“It breaks my heart to see people who have been displaced several times in an extremely precarious situation here and who want peace,” Türk said. He appealed for influential groups and people to “use that influence to put an end to this situation.” He didn’t name names.

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

59m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto's Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

15m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup's death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

